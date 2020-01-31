  1. Home
Comic: What will the history books say?

By Sanitary Panels
Published: Jan 31, 2020 03:29:22 PM IST
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 03:36:21 PM IST

jamia b
 
Sanitary Panels, created by Rachita Taneja, is a feminist webcomic that comments on business, society, culture and politics.
Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the creator alone, and do not reflect those held by Forbes India.

