High blood pressure: Not age but awareness matters

Hypertension, conventionally believed to afflict only during the old age that is sixty years or above has now blunted the traditional divide. Reportedly, one in five young adults in India has high blood pressure. Indians are more prone to be hit by high blood pressure at a younger age than their western counterparts. The prevalence of high blood pressure in India has been reported to be as high as 12.1% in the age group of 18-25 years. Blood pressure in this age group would respond well to weight management and lifestyle changes, however, it’s a pity that they hardly seek treatment. A major reason being a late screening that starts at the age of thirty. Approximately half of the Indian population is aged less than forty, that includes the most economically productive group and growth drivers that the country banks upon. Thus, it is imperative that an early health screening and a healthy lifestyle be promoted to avert the upcoming crisis of morbidities and mortalities.High blood pressure often doesn't have any symptoms, so it is not usually felt. Hypertension is usually diagnosed by a health care professional during a routine checkup. The average person should get a blood pressure reading at least once a year. It is important for everyone to know their numbers. That means knowing what your blood pressure is. Blood pressure is even more important to pay attention to, if you have a family member or a close relative with hypertension or other risk factors. Understanding your blood pressure numbers should be part and parcel your health routine especially as it may encourage you to make lifestyle changes. The good thing is that keeping a track of the numbers and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, can help in keeping hypertension at bay, as well as complications such as heart disease and stroke.