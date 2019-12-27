  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice

Hypertension and diabetes makes Indians vulnerable to high BP

Dr. Sujeet Jha explains how diabetes would almost always bring hypertension, and why Indians are at high risk of being hypertensive

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Dec 27, 2019 11:17:54 AM IST
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:18:41 PM IST

g_125603_sujeetjha-900x600_280x210.jpg

It's been reported that people with diabetes are about twice as likely to have high blood pressure than the non-diabetics. At an average every two of the three diabetics will have hypertension too. In diabetes, an over supply of sugar and insulin in the body causes inflammation, which then damages and stiffens your artery lining, allowing plaque to build up. This process eventually increases your risk of hypertension, heart attacks and strokes. It is widely believed that someone who has high body fat content, is obese, eats high-sodium diet or follows a sedentary lifestyle is vulnerable to both these conditions. Diabetes along with hypertension can be lethal as they heighten the risk of further complications including heart attack or a stroke, kidney diseases and visual impairment.

People with diabetes must make conscious efforts to keep their blood pressure levels in control. Making small changes to your lifestyle goes long way in maintaining your blood pressure and taking control of your life and health. Prevention is the only cure for these complications. It is important to take regular diabetes test and blood pressure check, and adopt a healthy and stress-free lifestyle complete with balanced diet, exercise, yoga and meditation.

Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD 

Hypertension in Indians
Hypertension is the most important risk factor for chronic disease burden across the world. Global burden of diseases study in year 2017 reported high systolic BP as the leading risk factor across the globe that accounted for 10.2 million deaths. Indians are more prone to hypertension and heart disorders, and are affected at a younger age than the Europeans. The fourth District Level Household Survey reports an overall prevalence 25.3 per cent for hypertension in India that translates to around 207 million individuals.

The rapid economic growth of India has been accompanied by demographic, lifestyle and cultural changes which in turn has significantly impacted the health status of Indians. There are a number of key determinants for prevalence of hypertension in Indian population such as advancing age, changing lifestyle and dietary patterns, fitness status, alcohol intake, tobacco use, comorbidities, etc. Thus, there is an enormous challenge and an opportunity to improve the health status and prevention of chronic disease burden among Indians.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

How to work retail in the middle of the retail apocalypse
How to work retail in the middle of the retail apocalypse
Investors weigh 2020 election: A progressive bet or a 'Trump Wins' portfolio?
Investors weigh 2020 election: A progressive bet or a 'Trump Wins' portfolio?
The unheard story behind Amitabh Bachchan's baritone
Jasodhara Banerjee
The unheard story behind Amitabh Bachchan's baritone
Comic: CAB? NRC? NPR? Clarity? Reality?
Sanitary Panels
Comic: CAB? NRC? NPR? Clarity? Reality?
People want more variety later in the day
Fuqua School of Business
People want more variety later in the day
Hypertension and diabetes makes Indians vulnerable to high BP
Brand Connect
Hypertension and diabetes makes Indians vulnerable to high BP
Vicky Kaushal: The josh machine
Kunal Purandare
Vicky Kaushal: The josh machine
Thoughts on television
Forbes India
Thoughts on television
Vicky Kaushal: The josh machine
People want more variety later in the day