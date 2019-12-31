Hypertension? Your Kidney might be at risk!

High blood pressure is the second highest cause of kidney failure and accounts for about one-fourth of all cases. High blood pressure can be both a cause of kidney disease and a symptom of kidney disease. It can cause damage to the blood vessels and filters in the kidney, making removal of waste from the body difficult. Once a person is diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, it becomes necessary for the patient to undergo either dialysis - a blood-cleansing process, or kidney transplantation. One will not be able to feel if high blood pressure has hurt the kidneys; the only way to know is to be tested. However, there can be some symptoms of kidney disease such as worsening blood pressure, decrease in amount of urine or difficulty in urinating, edema of feet and frequent urination. Certain lifestyle modifications can be helpful to control the blood pressure and prevent kidney disease, or prevent its progression in individuals who already have kidney disease.High blood pressure often doesn't have any symptoms, so it is not usually felt. Hypertension is usually diagnosed by a health care professional during a routine checkup. The average person should get a blood pressure reading at least once a year. It is important for everyone to know their numbers. That means knowing what your blood pressure is. Blood pressure is even more important to pay attention to, if you have a family member or a close relative with hypertension or other risk factors. Understanding your blood pressure numbers should be part and parcel your health routine especially as it may encourage you to make lifestyle changes. The good thing is that keeping a track of the numbers and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, can help in keeping hypertension at bay, as well as complications such as heart disease and stroke.