  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice

Indians and Obese: At risk of high blood pressure

Indians are more vulnerable to high blood pressure and obesity also contributes to it says Dr. G Chaterjee.

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Jan 31, 2020 11:36:16 AM IST
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 12:52:57 PM IST

dr g chatterjee - 900x600

High blood pressure the 'Silent Killer' can quietly damage your body for years before symptoms develop. If it is not controlled in time you may wind up with a disability, a poor quality of life or even a fatal heart attack.

Roughly half the people with untreated hypertension die of heart disease related to poor blood flow and another third die of stroke. Knowing more about high blood pressure can help you prevent its ill-effects in you or your loved ones.The better way to start learning is by bursting the myths associated with high blood pressure. Several misconceptions cast a shadow over the truth about the identification, prevention, treatment and management of hypertension.

It is very important that these myths be bursted to make people aware that blood pressure is a big deal that can be fatal if not controlled, and also that it is preventable and manageable. Learning about high blood pressure and how it can harm your health is the first step in controlling this condition so you can remain healthy for years to come.

Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD 

In India, there has been significant increase in the prevalence of obesity over the last 10 to 15 years, with almost one third of the adult urban population estimated to be overweight or obese. The basic cause for obesity is an imbalance between intake and expenditure or energy. However, numerous factors have contributed to the rising prevalence of obesity among Indians such as lifestyle changes due to urbanization and industrialization, limited physical activity, poor dietary habits etc.

During obesity, the increase in fatty tissue increases the vascular resistance that consequently increases the workload on heart to pump the blood throughout the body. Primary hypertension is consistently gaining prevalence in association with obesity. Studies report that hypertension is 34 times more prevalent in obese children as compared to non-obese.

Though anti-hypertensive medications are helpful in lowering down the blood pressure, achieving weight loss can significantly reduce the blood pressure levels or may also permit a decrease in number or amount of medications taken. Several lifestyle changes like healthy diet composed of fresh fruits and vegetables, low salt and fats; being physically active with regular exercise; limiting alcohol intake can be helpful in reducing weight and hypertension.

Weight loss would surely be beneficial in managing your blood pressure if not to normal but at least to some extent with definite benefit on risk progression.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

economic survey sm
Samar Srivastava
Economic Survey emphasises wealth creation
reading picture sm
Ambit Research
Ten interesting things we read this week
jamia s
Sanitary Panels
Comic: What will the history books say?
econ growth_sm
U.S. Growth at Slowest Since 2016, Complicating Trump's Pitch
dr g chatterjee - 800x600
Brand Connect
Indians and Obese: At risk of high blood pressure
arvind krishna ibm
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna to replace Ginni Rometty as IBM CEO
sm ngangom bala devi
Pooja Sarkar
Ngangom Bala Devi becomes first Asian footballer at Scotland's Rangers FC
workforce diversity_sm
Stanford
Do investors really care about gender diversity?
Do investors really care about gender diversity?
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna to replace Ginni Rometty as IBM CEO