Self Made Women 2020
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice

Indians at a higher risk of high blood pressure

Indian remains at the high risk of developing high blood pressure and are affected at a younger age than the Europeans, says Dr. Sandeep Mishra

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 4, 2020 11:50:41 AM IST
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 01:48:21 PM IST

sandeep mishra - 900x600

High blood pressure the 'Silent Killer' can quietly damage your body for years before symptoms develop. If it is not controlled in time you may wind up with a disability, a poor quality of life or even a fatal heart attack. Roughly half the people with untreated hypertension die of heart disease related to poor blood flow and another third die of stroke. Knowing more about high blood pressure can help you prevent its ill-effects in you or your loved ones. The better way to start learning is by bursting the myths associated with high blood pressure.

Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD 

Several misconceptions cast a shadow over the truth about the identification, prevention, treatment and management of hypertension. It is very important that these myths be bursted to make people aware that blood pressure is a big deal that can be fatal if not controlled, and also that it is preventable and manageable. Learning about high blood pressure and how it can harm your health is the first step in controlling this condition so you can remain healthy for years to come.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

nupur garg_winpe
Pooja Sarkar
Nupur Garg: For women in Private Equity
neha rastogi_agasta
Varsha Meghani
Neha Rastogi: Monitoring heart rates with a keychain
startup
SP Jain School of Global Management
Startup culture: Unicorns versus cockroach aspiration
monika shergill_netflix india
Rajiv Singh
Netflix's Monika Shergill: Scripting success
sandeep mishra - 800x600
Brand Connect
Indians at a higher risk of high blood pressure
geeta goel s
Manu Balachandran
Geeta Goel: Working for the greater good
sm_best treatment for the coronavirus_shutterstock_1250525152
Best treatment for the Coronavirus? Paid sick leave
sm_virus transmission explainer
'Is There a Cure?' and answers to other Coronavirus Questions
Entrepreneur who overcame Cerebral Palsy challenges to open his own Public Relations firm
Netflix's Monika Shergill: Scripting success