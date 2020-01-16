  1. Home
Minding your lifestyle and diabetes keeps hypertension away

If you are a diabetic, and lead an unhealthy life, you can be at risk of developing high blood pressure, says Dr. P Krishna Prasanthi

Jan 16, 2020
Updated: Jan 16, 2020 02:47:25 PM IST

Reportedly, people with diabetes are about twice as likely to have high blood pressure than the non-diabetics. At an average every two out of the three diabetics will also have hypertension. In diabetes, an over supply of sugar and insulin in the body causes inflammation, which then damages and stiffens your artery lining, allowing plaque to build up. This process eventually increases your risk of hypertension, heart attacks and strokes. It is widely believed that someone who has high body fat content, is obese, eats high-sodium diet or follows a sedentary lifestyle is vulnerable to both these conditions. Diabetes along with hypertension can be lethal as they heighten the risk of further complications including heart attack or a stroke, kidney diseases and visual impairment.

People with diabetes must make conscious efforts to keep their blood pressure levels in control. Making small changes to your lifestyle goes a long way in maintaining your blood pressure and taking control of your life and health. Prevention is the only cure for these complications. It is important to take regular diabetes test and blood pressure check, and adopt a healthy and stress-free lifestyle complete with balanced diet, exercise, yoga and meditation.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common lifestyle disorder, but often it isn’t seen as the culprit until a serious medical problem appears. It is a dangerous disease in its own right, however, with multiple complications. It can permanently damage the eyes, lungs, heart, or kidneys. But, the good news is that like most of the lifestyle disorders, hypertension is preventable and even reversible to some extent. In fact, at times no medication is required at all, provided the changes are adopted before the rise in blood pressure becomes irreversible. A number of daily practices ranging from poor diet and minimal or no physical activity to poor psychological health collectively constitute an unhealthy lifestyle. A focus on these aspects is required so as to prevent disorders like hypertension. It is advised that a healthy diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables; lower intake of salt, sugar and saturated fats; moderate physical activity; limited alcohol intake; managing body weight and stress are some of the key lifestyle improvements that reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, like every lifestyle disorder, poses two choices that many people find distasteful: live with positive habits or resign yourself to taking medication as you grow older. All lifestyle options are a matter of personal choice. Moving in the right direction doesn’t need to be drastic if you start early enough. Stay in your comfort zone while reassuring yourself that the zone can expand until you reach your ideal goal.

