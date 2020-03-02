Unhealthy Lifestyle is Making Indians Prone to High BP

High blood pressure the 'Silent Killer' can quietly damage your body for years before symptoms develop. If it is not controlled in time you may wind up with a disability, a poor quality of life or even a fatal heart attack. Roughly half the people with untreated hypertension die of heart disease related to poor blood flow and another third die of stroke. Knowing more about high blood pressure can help you prevent its ill-effects in you or your loved ones. The better way to start learning is by bursting the myths associated with high blood pressure.

Several misconceptions cast a shadow over the truth about the identification, prevention, treatment and management of hypertension. It is very important that these myths be bursted to make people aware that blood pressure is a big deal that can be fatal if not controlled, and also that it is preventable and manageable. Learning about high blood pressure and how it can harm your health is the first step in controlling this condition so you can remain healthy for years to come.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common lifestyle disorder, but often it isn’t seen as the culprit until a serious medical problem appears. It is a dangerous disease in its own right, however, with multiple complications. It can permanently damage the eyes, lungs, heart, or kidneys. But, the good news is that like most of the lifestyle disorders, hypertension is preventable and even reversible to some extent. In fact, at times no medication is then required at all, provided the changes are adopted before the rise in blood pressure becomes irreversible.

A number of daily practices ranging from poor diet and minimal or no physical activity to poor psychological health collectively constitute an unhealthy lifestyle. A focus on these aspects is required so as to prevent disorders like hypertension. It is advised that a healthy diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables; lower intake of salt, sugar and saturated fats; moderate physical activity; limited alcohol intake; managing body weight and stress are some of the key lifestyle improvements that reduce the risk of developing high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, like every lifestyle disorder, poses two choices that many people find distasteful: live with positive habits or resign yourself to taking medication as you grow older. All lifestyle options are a matter of personal choice. Moving in the right direction doesn’t need to be drastic if you start early enough. Stay in your comfort zone while reassuring yourself that the zone can expand until you reach your ideal goal.