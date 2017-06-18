Five ways to travel smart





This is meant for those who go off the grid every now and then. goTenna uses mesh technology—it uses devices other than your phone, when you are not connected to the network—to let you send messages, download offline maps of any place in the world and share your location with other users.The smart electronic lock is embedded with state-of-the-art proximity access security technology eliminating the need for keys, digit-wheel dials and code-memorising. It allows users to use Near Field Communication-enabled devices such as smartphones or tagged wallets to access their luggage contents.This 3x telephoto lens can be perfectly aligned to, and fixed on to, your smartphone with its detachable soft rubber clip. Made of aluminum alloy, it has a multi-element coated glass to minimise ghosting, reflections, lens flare, and other artefacts. The lens is ideal for capturing sports events, group shots, and distant subjects three times closer.The Ventev Chargestand 3000 phone charger is a combination of a battery, a power cable and a charging stand. After charging the battery via USB, you can flip open the lid and rest your smartphone on the tip of the power cable. The stand also lets you take photos or chat via FaceTime. The device also charges off the battery or power (if the Chargestand is also connected to a power source).Bluesmart is a suitcase that you can control through an app on your phone, which lets you lock and unlock the case, weigh it, track its location, and even be notified if you have forgotten it behind. A built-in battery pack also lets you charge the phone six times over. It is made of weather-resistant hard-shell polycarbonate and comes with a nylon front compartment.