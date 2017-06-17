Hit the road in style





Louis Vuitton Boite Zebra

A mini trunk inspired by the Boîte Flacons from the 1960s, the new Boîte Zebra has a spacious interior, reinforced corners, and a leather handle.

The unassuming exterior of the spring/summer 2017 Globe-Trotter collection holds a lovely secret: The lining is inspired by a collection of over 50 travel stickers found in a suitcase owned by a BOAC air hostess who travelled the globe between 1960 and ’69. The pieces evoke the excitement and glamour of travelling the world and discovering exotic, far-flung places during what was the golden age of air travel.Ermenegildo Zegna’s new wheeled carry-on combines material expertise, decades of leather craftsmanship and precision engineering. For instance, they have done away with the internal metal structure and, instead, made one with the structural advantages of metal but without the associated weight. The resulting light, strong case fits perfectly in a plane’s overhead locker and is available in a choice of nappa, calfskin and heritage leather as well as canvas.This Italian calfskin two-wheel trolley combines elegance with convenience, while the Signature S Hold bag (above) made with calfskin and Palmellato embossing makes for a perfect weekender bag.The Upright 4 Wheels by Canali is a stylish trolley made of tumbled Italian calfskin. Practical details such as four wheels and a front pocket make it an ideal travelling companion for short trips and weekends alike.The duffel is a perfect fusion of style and function. In Monogram Savane canvas, with a whimsical lion print by the Chapman Brothers, it is trendy and functional. One can easily pack a week’s wardrobe into the generously sized (and cabin-friendly) interior.Strong yet lightweight, the Lite-Cube DLX combines a deluxe ritzy look with soft-touch leather detailing and intricate stitching. Each model comes with a full option interior organisation system, filled with utility accessories including a fully lined divider and zipper closed mesh pouch, a removable wet pocket and laundry bag, and a detachable garment divider to separate shoes and laundry.The Wilson Flap Backpack in seasonal green and vachetta leather, with its padded pockets for a laptop and tablet, is perfect for today’s digital traveller. The Orlebar Brown Medium Tote, which combines British swimwear company Orlebar Brown’s distinct style and Tumi’s high quality, has a waterproof rubber base, leather carry handles and a back slip pocket, making it perfect for that weekend at the beach or a day by the poolside.The Airsilk duffel bag by Hermès with a Cavalcadour print has a finish that combines the feel of silk with a waterproof coating. The long handles make it comfortable for over-the-shoulder wear. Folded, it can be slipped into a bag and carried everywhere. Available in several sizes and colourways.The Etherius Metallics Collection now comes in new metallic colours of rose gold, silver and gold. Despite their lightweight construction, these hard-side cases are made from 100 percent pure Bayer polycarbonate, which ensures that protection is not sacrificed for style. The cases glide on four premium 50 mm Hinomoto wheels, renowned for their smoothness and stability. The comfort-grip one-touch handle can be set at three different positions, with a separate top haul handle for easy lifting.Named after the brand’s house code for its signature honey-coloured gabardine, the DK88 from Burberry is a tribute to the fabric at the heart of Burberry’s history and is made from the brand’s exclusive new Trench Leather. It has a structured top frame, double turn-lock closure, top handles and additional internal pockets for small essentials. Carry it in the hand or over the shoulder using the crossbody strap.This large travel satchel is ideal for a weekend car trip. It is roomy, and can expand to give you more room if needed. Made of durable ballistic nylon, the Baseline Large Weekender can withstand tough travel conditions with ease. A key fob keeps keys easily accessible, while a zippered pocket and two elastic pockets help to easily organise smaller items like ties and scarves.