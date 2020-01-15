How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption - Hyderabad Edition

Watch the highlights of the Risk Masterclass discussion here

In the Hyderabad edition of The Risk Masterclass Sunil Saraf, Vice President, Commercial, Gemini Edibles & Fats India; Kiran Yanamandra, Head of Treasury, Risk, Insurance and M&A, Dr Reddy's Laboratories; Rakesh Singhania, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Global Services, Finance, Wells Fargo; Gaurav Arora, Head - Corporate Underwriting & Claims, Customer Service, ICICI Lombard; Rajendra Prasad, Associate Vice President - Risk Management, Greenko shared their views on what does risk management function of the future look like and what should risk managers gear up as the risk management is transforming rapidly. While Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance spoke on changing portfolio of risk management products. Watch the highlights of the discussion here.