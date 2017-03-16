TRENDING : #Q4Earnings
Travel bug: Skybags' Oscar is a trolley bag for those who prefer a touch of the quirky

A pick of the best, the latest, the greenest, the quirkiest, the most luxurious... that money can buy

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 16, 2017

mg_94293_skybags_280x210.jpg
Travel
Travel bug
Oscar, from Skybags, is a four-wheel, lightweight, polycarbonate strolly for those who prefer a touch of the quirky. It comes equipped with a TSA lock, a push-button trolley, organised interiors and a five-year international warranty. Available in three sizes, and four colour options.
skybags.co.in

mg_94295_piaget_watches_280x210.jpg
Style
Moon rise
Piaget’s Limelight Stella is the first complication watch dedicated to women designed and developed in the Manufactures of La Côte-aux-Fées and Geneva. It is equipped with a moon function; the moon phases appear on a disc—adorned with stars and two moons—that is driven by a 135-toothed wheel. Unlike a standard moon phase that lags one day behind every two-and-a-half years, the Limelight Stella will require a one-day correction only after 122 years.
piaget.com

mg_94297_just_for_clocks_280x210.jpg

Home
Crow-in-the-dark
The Night Glow Raven Moon Clock is made of resin and equipped with a layer of a fluorescent whitening agent that absorbs daylight and makes it glow in the dark.
justforclocks.com

mg_94299_hattern_stool_280x210.jpg
Waste not
The Zero Per Stool, from South Korean design studio Hattern, founded by Jang Won and Kyungsun Hwang, is the first product of its Zero Per Project in which the designers create decor and home products without producing any waste. Discarded pieces of white oak wood have been used to make the legs of this stool, while the seat has been made by combining discarded shards of wood and resin.

(Crow-in-the-dark, Waste not, courtesy Better Interiors)

(This story appears in the 17 March, 2017 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

