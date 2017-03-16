Travel bug: Skybags' Oscar is a trolley bag for those who prefer a touch of the quirky

Travel
Travel bug
Oscar, from Skybags, is a four-wheel, lightweight, polycarbonate strolly for those who prefer a touch of the quirky. It comes equipped with a TSA lock, a push-button trolley, organised interiors and a five-year international warranty. Available in three sizes, and four colour options. skybags.co.in Style
Moon rise
Piaget’s Limelight Stella is the first complication watch dedicated to women designed and developed in the Manufactures of La Côte-aux-Fées and Geneva. It is equipped with a moon function; the moon phases appear on a disc—adorned with stars and two moons—that is driven by a 135-toothed wheel. Unlike a standard moon phase that lags one day behind every two-and-a-half years, the Limelight Stella will require a one-day correction only after 122 years. piaget.com
Home
Crow-in-the-dark
The Night Glow Raven Moon Clock is made of resin and equipped with a layer of a fluorescent whitening agent that absorbs daylight and makes it glow in the dark.
Waste not
The Zero Per Stool, from South Korean design studio Hattern, founded by Jang Won and Kyungsun Hwang, is the first product of its Zero Per Project in which the designers create decor and home products without producing any waste. Discarded pieces of white oak wood have been used to make the legs of this stool, while the seat has been made by combining discarded shards of wood and resin.(Crow-in-the-dark, Waste not, courtesy Better Interiors)
