Ahead of the iPhone 11 launch, a look at Apple's changing revenue pie

The big-bang Apple Event is tonight. The iPhone still contributes the largest share of the company's turnover, but is also the only segment that saw a sharp fall compared to this period last year

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 10, 2019 04:16:03 PM IST
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:18:41 PM IST

g_120915_iphonevssmartphone_280x210.jpgOnce the leader in mobile phone devices, Apple is losing its ground in the global smartphone market

g_120913_untitleddesign(7)_280x210.jpg

