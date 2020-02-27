CNBC-TV18 to host India Business Leader Awards 2020 on Feb 28







India's No. 1 business channel, CNBC-TV18, is set to host its annual India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), now in its 15th year, on Friday, February 28. IBLA honours the high achievers, outstanding leaders and true visionaries of corporate India, recognising personalities who have contributed to bringing about equitable economic growth or building profitable, sustainable and socially conscious businesses.Chaired by Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank, an eminent jury has selected winners from a compelling list of nominees. The high-powered jury comprises Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia; Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India; Minister of State, Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur; Zia Mody, founder and managing partner, AZB & Partner; Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director, ITC; and Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank."For the past 20 years, CNBC-TV18 has challenged and charted new avenues in the dissemination of business and financial news. India Business Leaders Awards is one such initiative that has honored and celebrated excellence of business leaders who have continuously contributed towards the immense economic development of the country," says Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18. "This year, we are excited and delighted to host the incredible jury panel for IBLA's 15th year in the industry. We hope to discover and felicitate outstanding performers for the year 2020."