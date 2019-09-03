  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

How the Indian music industry makes money

Quick charts to showcase music consumption in the country, and sources of revenue in the digital age

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 3, 2019 05:26:06 PM IST
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 05:34:15 PM IST

Click right for insights on India’s music industry

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Jonathan Ponciano
David Stickler: The 'Steve Jobs of steel'
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
Kellogg School of Management
Could bringing your "whole self" to work curb unethical behavior?
The unlikeliest power couple
Hayley Cuccinello
The unlikeliest power couple
After 15-year skirmish, US is cleared to impose tariffs on EU
After 15-year skirmish, US is cleared to impose tariffs on EU
Long before 'Netflix and Chill,' he was the Netflix CEO
Long before 'Netflix and Chill,' he was the Netflix CEO
Comic: The great Indian circus
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The great Indian circus
What's eating rural India?
Samar Srivastava
What's eating rural India?
The dessert market is no longer about cake—it's getting savoury too
Naandika Tripathi
The dessert market is no longer about cake—it's getting savoury too
Gaurang Doshi announces joint Venture with HH Sheikh Theyab of the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi
When is cool office design more than window dressing?