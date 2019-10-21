  1. Home
Hrithik-Tiger's War crosses Rs 300 cr: A look at 2019's highest grossers

The film has surpassed superhits such as Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Salman Khan's Bharat and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh in box office collections

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 21, 2019 04:28:31 PM IST
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:11:58 PM IST

