  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

UK election results show Britain votes Brexit: What you need to know

A look at PM Boris Johnson's career so far, and all that transpired in UK politics since the 2016 referendum

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 13, 2019 02:07:15 PM IST
Updated: Dec 13, 2019 02:46:53 PM IST

g_124969_whyukvotingagain_280x210.jpg
g_124967_alexanderborisdepfeffeljohnson_280x210.jpg

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

UK election results show Britain votes Brexit: What you need to know
Forbes India
UK election results show Britain votes Brexit: What you need to know
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption – Mumbai Edition
Brand Connect
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption – Mumbai Edition
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption – Delhi Edition
Brand Connect
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption – Delhi Edition
Redefining success: Adopt the journey mindset to move forward
Stanford
Redefining success: Adopt the journey mindset to move forward
Why millennials trust Airtel
Manu Balachandran
Why millennials trust Airtel
Jobcase: LinkedIn for the Working Class
Vicky Valet
Jobcase: LinkedIn for the Working Class
Sony's big-picture play
Naini Thaker
Sony's big-picture play
Timeline: Greta Thunberg's journey to becoming Time's Person of the Year
Forbes India
Timeline: Greta Thunberg's journey to becoming Time's Person of the Year
How to de-risk yourself in the age of technological disruption – Mumbai Edition