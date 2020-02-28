30 Under 30 2020
What India needs to meet its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

As per the latest India Philanthropy Report by Dasra and consulting firm Bain, India needs to focus on vulnerable populations, sectors and geographies to meet its SDGs targets by 2030

By Varsha Meghani
Published: Feb 28, 2020 11:26:21 AM IST
Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:44:44 PM IST

philanthropy_infographic
Source: India Philanthropy Report 2020 by Dasra and Bain & Company

