Full List »
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Thoughts

Thoughts on clean energy

By Forbes India
Published: May 31, 2017

mg_96689_al_gore_280x210.jpg
I think the cost of energy will come down when we make this transition to renewable energy.
—Al Gore

The sunshine that strikes American roads each year contains more energy than all the fossil fuels used by the entire world.
—Denis Hayes

mg_96691_carl_sagan_280x210.jpg

Anything else you’re interested in is not going to happen if you can’t breathe the air and drink the water. Don’t sit this one out. Do something.
—Carl Sagan

One of the fastest ways to build the clean energy economy is to allow more people to benefit from it.
—Billy Parish


mg_96693_thomas_edison_280x210.jpg

I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait ’til oil and coal run out before we tackle that.
—Thomas Edison

What do oil company executives, vampires and Nasa bureaucrats all have in common? They fear solar energy.  
—Michio Kaku

mg_96695_vladimir_putin_280x210.jpg

We should not just consume hydrocarbon fuel but also use it to develop nuclear energy, hydro power and renewable energy sources.
—Vladimir Putin

Is the minor convenience of allowing the present generation the luxury of doubling its energy consumption every 10 years worth the major hazard of exposing the next 20,000 generations to this lethal waste?
—David R Brower

mg_96697_wayane_swan_280x210.jpg

You can’t be a first-world economy in the 21st century if you’re not on the path to a clean energy future.
—Wayne Swan

The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it.
—Barry Commoner

mg_96699_martin_rees_sm_280x210.jpg

The ‘clean energy’ challenge deserves a commitment akin to the Manhattan project or the Apollo moon landing.
—Martin Rees

There is no energy crisis, only a crisis of ignorance.
—R Buckminster Fuller

Images: Al Gore:Romeo Ranoco / Reuters; Thomas Edison: Shutterstock.com; Carl Sa gan: Getty Images; Vladimir Putin:REUTERS; Wayne Swa n: Andrew Ta ylor / Reuters; Martin Rees: Ruben Sprich / Reuters

(This story appears in the 09 June, 2017 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More

MORE STORIES

Monica Bathija
Thailand: A beachside story
Saurabh Mukherjea, Prashant Mittal
Ten interesting things we read this week
IIM Bangalore
Of Chanakya's Spies, Bentham's Panopticon, China and India
Varsha Meghani
XSEED: A class apart
Pravin Palande
Axis Bank Q2 results: Net profit grows 36 percent
Aveek Datta
Forbes 400 List: Combined net worth of America's richest rises to $2.7 trillion
Ruchika Shah
Bajaj Auto's second quarter profit dips marginally but Street optimistic
Harichandan Arakali
Wipro Q2: CEO says company 'on trajectory' to bridge growth gap with peers by March
Comments
Global Network Week: A model for multicultural teams
America's richest self-made women
You might also want to read
next
prev
related stories