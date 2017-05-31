Thoughts on clean energy



I think the cost of energy will come down when we make this transition to renewable energy.

—Al Gore



The sunshine that strikes American roads each year contains more energy than all the fossil fuels used by the entire world.

—Denis Hayes





Anything else you’re interested in is not going to happen if you can’t breathe the air and drink the water. Don’t sit this one out. Do something.One of the fastest ways to build the clean energy economy is to allow more people to benefit from it.I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait ’til oil and coal run out before we tackle that.What do oil company executives, vampires and Nasa bureaucrats all have in common? They fear solar energy.We should not just consume hydrocarbon fuel but also use it to develop nuclear energy, hydro power and renewable energy sources.Is the minor convenience of allowing the present generation the luxury of doubling its energy consumption every 10 years worth the major hazard of exposing the next 20,000 generations to this lethal waste?You can’t be a first-world economy in the 21st century if you’re not on the path to a clean energy future.The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it.The ‘clean energy’ challenge deserves a commitment akin to the Manhattan project or the Apollo moon landing.There is no energy crisis, only a crisis of ignorance.Images: Al Gore:Romeo Ranoco / Reuters; Thomas Edison: Shutterstock.com; Carl Sa gan: Getty Images; Vladimir Putin:REUTERS; Wayne Swa n: Andrew Ta ylor / Reuters; Martin Rees: Ruben Sprich / Reuters