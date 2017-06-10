Thoughts on startups

I knew that if I failed I wouldn’t regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying.—Jeff Bezos
The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.—Walt Disney
Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.—Bill Gates
Ideas are easy. Implementation is hard.—Guy Kawasaki
Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you.—Mark Cuban
If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.—Reid Hoffman
Any time is a good time to start a company.—Ron Conway
The value of an idea lies in the using of it.
—Thomas Edison
Timing, perseverance and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success. —Biz Stone
Chase the vision, not the money; the money will end up following you.—Tony Hsieh
If you’re going through hell, keep going.—Winston Churchill
I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.—Wayne Gretzky
Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.—Henry Ford
You need three things to create a successful startup: To start with good people, to make something customers actually want and to spend as little money as possible. —Paul GrahamImage: Henry Ford: Courtesy: Ford Motor Company; Jeff Bezos: Joshua Roberts / Reuters; Ron Conway: Beck Diefenbac / Reuters; Tony Hsieh: Danny Moloshok / Reuters
(This story appears in the 23 June, 2017 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)