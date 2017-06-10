Full List »
Thoughts on startups

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 10, 2017

mg_96957_jeff_bezos_280x210.jpg

I knew that if I failed I wouldn’t regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying.
—Jeff Bezos

The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.
—Walt Disney

Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.
—Bill Gates

mg_96959_guy_kawasaki_280x210.jpg

Ideas are easy. Implementation is hard.
—Guy Kawasaki

Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you.
—Mark Cuban

If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.
—Reid Hoffman

mg_96961_ron_conway_280x210.jpg

Any time is a good time to start a company.
—Ron Conway

The value of an idea lies in the using of it.
—Thomas Edison

Timing, perseverance and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success.
—Biz Stone

mg_96963_tony_hsieh_280x210.jpg

Chase the vision, not the money; the money will end up following you.
—Tony Hsieh

If you’re going through hell, keep going.
—Winston Churchill

I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.
—Wayne Gretzky

mg_96965_henry_ford_280x210.jpg


Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.
—Henry Ford

You need three things to create a successful startup: To start with good people, to make something customers actually want and to spend as little money as possible.
—Paul Graham

Image: Henry Ford: Courtesy: Ford Motor Company; Jeff Bezos: Joshua Roberts / Reuters; Ron Conway: Beck Diefenbac / Reuters; Tony Hsieh: Danny Moloshok / Reuters


(This story appears in the 23 June, 2017 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

