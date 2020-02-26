30 Under 30 2020
  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

Can women entrepreneurs create 170 mn jobs by 2030?

A new Bain-Google report identifies the potential if the barriers to women-led businesses are removed

Pankti Mehta Kadakia
By Pankti Mehta Kadakia, Forbes India Staff
Published: Feb 26, 2020 09:32:24 AM IST
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:34:56 AM IST
Full Bio

woman entrepreneurImage: Shutterstock

A new study called ‘Powering the Economy with Her: Women Entrepreneurship in India’, put together by Bain & Company and Google, outlines major barriers women face, and details best practices that can help boost women entrepreneurship in India. “This can generate potentially transformational employment in India, of 150-170 million jobs, which is more than 25 percent of the total job creation requirement, from now until 2030,” the report adds, calling it a “visionary but realistic goal”.

Related stories

“It’s an ambition that we have to mobilise around, because it’s not just about increasing the number of women entrepreneurs, it’s also about driving up the quality and size of these enterprises, making them truly vibrant and viable,” says Megha Chawla, partner at Bain & Company and lead author of the report.

The question should be about how to create an enabling environment for these women, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon. “Even today, investors are likely to select male entrepreneurs over female, even with poorer business models and credentials. I’ve been through it in my early days, and I know that not much has changed,” she adds.

When she started out, Mazumdar-Shaw recalls being asked to have her father give a personal guarantee against a bank loan. “This was 40 years ago, but even today, women are always asked to give details of their ‘management’—another way of asking who the men are in your leadership team.” To fight this bias, Mazumdar-Shaw says women will have to be more assertive, create a CEO forum of women who will constantly lobby with various sectors, to make people understand what women leadership is all about, get better visibility and credibility for women.

(This story appears in the 13 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

giving s
IMD business school
How philanthropists can harness data to make the world a better place
sweetish house mafia
Naini Thaker
Sweetish House Mafia raises Rs 12 crore from Adar Poonawalla
satya nadell s
Harichandan Arakali
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses ethics in tech creation
coronavirus
Forbes India
How to stay safe from the Coronavirus
gillian tans s
Kunal Talgeri
Booking.com: Diversity in the age of AI
sanjay - 800x600
Brand Connect
Is obesity a culprit for the burden of Hypertension among Indians?
successful woman
Pankti Mehta Kadakia
Can women entrepreneurs create 170 mn jobs by 2030?
sm harvey weinstein
Forbes India
Timeline: How Harvey Weinstein got convicted for sexual assault
How online offers are influencing the digital shopping scene in India
Is obesity a culprit for the burden of Hypertension among Indians?