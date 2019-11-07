Forbes India 30 Under 30: Applications for 2020 are now open!

If you think you deserve one of the spots on the highly coveted Forbes India 30 Under 30 list for 2020, we’ve got news for you: The 2020 applications are officially open.
This is the chance for those under the age of 30 to nominate themselves—or someone they know—for significant work in their field of choice. If we like what we see, and it meets our criteria, they stand a chance to be featured as part of the famed Forbes India 30 Under 30
list.
For 2020, keeping the rapidly evolving marketing and entertainment landscape in mind, we’re pleased to introduce a brand new category: Digital content creators.
Have what it takes? Go ahead and apply.
FORMS:
This Form
is for successful Young Indian Entrepreneurs
.
AND
This Form
is for Young Professionals
.
Our categories for 2020 are:
The 30 Under 30 nomination forms will be open until December 18, 2019. Take a look at the previous lists
- Advertising, Marketing & Media
- Agriculture
- Art
- Consumer Tech
- Design
- Digital Content Creators (NEW CATEGORY)
- Ecommerce & Retail
- Entertainment
- Fashion
- Finance
- Food & Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Industry, Manufacturing & Energy
- NGOs & Social Entrepreneurship
- Science
- Sports
- Technology
to get a sense of who made the cut, and read the methodology here
.
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni is a stellar group and the 2020 group will be a worthy addition to the fantastic network.
We look forward to your entries!
Stay connected with us:
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForbesIndia/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/forbes_india
On LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/forbes-india
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forbesindia
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ForbesIndia
To Subscribe: http://www.forbesindia.com/subscription/