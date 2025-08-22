M-Connect: Celebrating architectural excellence & innovation episode 2 - The architecture of identity

When it comes to architecture, the identity of a structure is more than a signature - its DNA is formed in memory, culture, and lived experience, etched into every line and space.

M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation — a campaign by Forbes India in collaboration with Marmo Solutions—is a multi-episode series which shines a spotlight on the people behind remarkable designs. Through candid conversations with 45 architects and designers, the series unravels how personal histories and philosophies shape timeless spaces.

The second episode, The Architecture of Identity, brought together three design leaders whose work reflects how selfhood and space intersect: Manish Kumat, Principal Designer, Manish Kumat Design Cell; Manish Gulati, Founding Partner & Architect, MOFA Studios; and Shilpi Sonar, Founder & Designer, Shilpi Sonar Creations.

For Manish Kumat, timelessness lies in simplicity and draws inspiration from nature. His boutique Indore-based practice is on a mission to evolve a complex matrix of design that’s deeply Indian, contemporary, modern and minimalistic and fuse all these elements together to cater to modern lifestyles. “Every project is about context and timelessness. We minimize artificiality and let nature define experience,” he explained, noting his current focus on reviving Indian arts and crafts.