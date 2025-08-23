Raftaar positions DTDC at the forefront of India's rapid commerce evolution

Vision 2030 puts DTDC on the fast track
In 1989, DTDC began with a single mission: to connect India’s vast geography through reliable delivery. Thirty-five years later, it has grown from a modest courier service into a logistics powerhouse with a network covering 96% of the country’s population. This transformation is the result of strategic foresight, operational discipline, and the ability to adapt well before market shifts demanded it.
From its early days in express parcels to becoming an integrated e-commerce logistics leader, DTDC has consistently recalibrated to meet changing consumer expectations and evolving industry economics. This adaptability has kept the company at the forefront of a sector defined by speed, precision, and competition.
A Milestone Marked by Momentum
In its 35th year, DTDC is accelerating into the next phase of growth. Its newest initiative, Raftaar, signals this intent. Developed alongside a white paper titled "Emergence of Rapid Commerce in India" in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, Raftaar addresses a clear market gap between traditional e-commerce delivery timelines of two to three days and the ultra-subsidized 10 to 30-minute quick commerce model.
The white paper draws insights from brand leaders, consumer behavior studies, operational mapping, and economic modelling. It sets out a blueprint for sustainable rapid commerce in India that maintains profitability, a challenge that has proven elusive for many in the sector.
Mr. Alpesh Shah, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Ex-BCG India System Head and APAC Head – CEO Advisory, shared: “Rapid commerce fills a critical whitespace in today’s delivery ecosystem. The opportunity is emerging to develop a bespoke model for India with the potential to contribute significantly to a truly Viksit Bharat.”
The Raftaar Model
Raftaar operates through strategically located “Dream Stores” within city limits. These dark stores stock curated, high-demand assortments that enable same-day delivery, often within four to six hours, without the financial strain of hyper-accelerated timelines. Orders are managed through DTDC’s logistics technology platform, which optimizes delivery radiuses, forecasts demand, and eliminates inefficiencies.
The model uses DTDC’s existing infrastructure to avoid the need for capital-intensive new networks, while ensuring cost efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Each Raftaar location is designed to be financially viable from the outset.
Scaling with Profitability at the Core
Strong unit economics are at the heart of Raftaar’s expansion. Site selection, focused assortments, automation, and route optimization are the key levers that ensure growth strengthens rather than dilutes margins. With India’s e-commerce market projected to exceed $200 billion by 2028, fueled by digital-first consumers and near-universal UPI adoption, the timing is well aligned.
Urban infrastructure improvements and evolving consumer expectations are creating demand for a four to six hour delivery standard for essentials, lifestyle products, and high-demand SKUs. DTDC plans to roll out Raftaar in multiple new cities over the next quarter, in line with its Vision 2030 strategy of moving from “Xpress to Xponential.”
A Legacy of Anticipation and Innovation
Over the past three and a half decades, DTDC has evolved from paper-based airway bills to predictive analytics, from single-city operations to nationwide coverage. The company’s progress has been shaped by anticipating demand rather than reacting to it.
Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO of DTDC, sums up this approach: “We are proud of our journey, but we are not stopping to cut the cake. India’s challenges demand Indian solutions. As the nation advances with purpose, so do we. Raftaar marks just the beginning of our journey from Xpress to Xponential, taking our vision for the future to the next level.”
The 35th anniversary marks a point of acceleration, not a pause. DTDC’s journey demonstrates that in logistics, sustainable growth comes from knowing when to push forward and when to design for the long term. With Raftaar, the company is setting the stage for an era defined by speed with discipline, scale with profitability, and innovation with purpose.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.