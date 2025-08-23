Raftaar positions DTDC at the forefront of India's rapid commerce evolution

In 1989, DTDC began with a single mission: to connect India’s vast geography through reliable delivery. Thirty-five years later, it has grown from a modest courier service into a logistics powerhouse with a network covering 96% of the country’s population. This transformation is the result of strategic foresight, operational discipline, and the ability to adapt well before market shifts demanded it.

From its early days in express parcels to becoming an integrated e-commerce logistics leader, DTDC has consistently recalibrated to meet changing consumer expectations and evolving industry economics. This adaptability has kept the company at the forefront of a sector defined by speed, precision, and competition.

A Milestone Marked by Momentum

In its 35th year, DTDC is accelerating into the next phase of growth. Its newest initiative, Raftaar, signals this intent. Developed alongside a white paper titled "Emergence of Rapid Commerce in India" in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, Raftaar addresses a clear market gap between traditional e-commerce delivery timelines of two to three days and the ultra-subsidized 10 to 30-minute quick commerce model.

The white paper draws insights from brand leaders, consumer behavior studies, operational mapping, and economic modelling. It sets out a blueprint for sustainable rapid commerce in India that maintains profitability, a challenge that has proven elusive for many in the sector.