Photo of the day: International Women's Day

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 8, 2025 12:21:59 PM IST
Updated: Mar 8, 2025 12:24:10 PM IST

A locomotive pilot, Richa Kumari, and her assistant, Tinki Kumari, drive a train on International Women's Day in Patna, Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Image: PTI

