Photo of the day: International Women's Day

A locomotive pilot, Richa Kumari, and her assistant, Tinki Kumari, drive a train on International Women's Day in Patna, Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Image: PTI
From Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 winners to Trump's tariff offensive, our top stories of the week
To the Girl Who Didn't Wait: Sindhu Gangadharan's letter to her younger self
Tech5: Five women whose pioneering work is shaping the global AI landscape
Photo of the Day: Playing with fire
India must attract more semiconductor companies to become a powerhouse: Ajit Manocha of SEMI
Forbes India Outstanding Startup BrowserStack is building a global software leader from India
How India Eats: 15 percent rise in chicken prices drives non-veg thali cost higher again in Feb
Why do prices rise like rockets ... but fall like feathers?
Space: the new frontier for smartphones at Mobile World Congress
Markets bleed as Trump escalates fears of a global trade war
Christie's first AI art auction sees hits and plenty of misses
Forbes India GenNext Entreprenur: Varun Jaipuria is taking the family biz to newer heights
Mobile World Congress: Security threats to smartphones weigh heavy
A great perfume is a great story: Kilian Hennessy
Importance of TSMC's $100 billion investment in the US for Taiwan