Photo Of The Day: Ready for heatwave

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 11, 2022 06:04:33 PM IST
Updated: Apr 11, 2022 06:12:45 PM IST

Matka, the simple earthen pot that cools drinking water, is a brisk selling item at a roadside stall in Amritsar on April 11, 2022. An intensifying heatwave, combined with unscheduled power cuts, left Amritsari residents reeling for hours on Sunday.
Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP

