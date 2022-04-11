Matka, the simple earthen pot that cools drinking water, is a brisk selling item at a roadside stall in Amritsar on April 11, 2022. An intensifying heatwave, combined with unscheduled power cuts, left Amritsari residents reeling for hours on Sunday.
Image: Narinder Nanu / AFP
