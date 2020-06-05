  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: World Environment Day 2020

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 5, 2020 10:58:34 AM IST
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 11:26:52 AM IST

rts3amok_bgA stuffed toy is seen lying in the waters of the Yamuna river ahead of World Environment Day, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 4, 2020

Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Podcast: Lessons from Sridhar Vembu, the billionaire who works from a village
World Environment Day: A planet to live for