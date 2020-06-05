A stuffed toy is seen lying in the waters of the Yamuna river ahead of World Environment Day, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 4, 2020
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
In the post Covid-19 era, an opportunity to build back better
At George Floyd memorial, an anguished call for change
New York Times says senator's Op-Ed did not meet standards
Rare stock tweak during pandemic adds millions to a CEO's potential payout
Five months pregnant, on Covid-19 duty
Going for a six: Jio's newest investor is Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala
Sony cuts to big(ger) screen
'We don't want to diminish the guest experience': Vikram Oberoi
Photo of the day: World Environment Day 2020
World Environment Day: India's green conundrum
Attention, please!
Adar Poonawalla's vaccine: No shot in the dark
'Fear brings out a new side in people': Day in the life of a domestic worker
'Our Losses Are Mounting Every Day': PVR's Sanjeev Bijli
Carmakers launch new models amid lockdown