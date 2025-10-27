The $200-billion opportunity and the brand built to deliver it

In India’s race to electrify its roads, bold claims are easy - execution isn’t. Charging is patchy, build quality uneven, and most customers struggle to separate hype from hardware. E-Went, the electric two-wheeler venture from the Saraogi Group, is doing it differently - by building the one thing India’s EV ecosystem needs most: trust.

“We’re not here to ride the wave,” says Director Umang Saraogi. “We’re here to build something that lasts - for the customer, for the environment, for the future.”

It’s a claim backed by data. Over 15,000 scooters sold. A network of 250+ dealers across seven states. A warranty claim rate under 1.5% over three years. And a product built from scratch to handle not just Indian roads, but Indian realities.

From Legacy to Learning: The Next-Gen Pivot

E-Went isn’t a startup in the traditional sense. It’s a second-generation bet by one of East India’s most established business families, the Saraogi Group, known for its work in energy, shipping, and finance for over 50 years. In 2018, Saraogi was in China on a work trip when he noticed how electric two-wheelers had become the default mode of transport in cities much like India’s - dense, chaotic, and demanding.

That glimpse into the future sparked the beginning of E-Went. "I looked at it and thought: if it works in China, it can work in India - but it has to be adapted for how India moves.” says Saraogi.

