Having a people-first mindset is the core of our business strategy," says Multidots CEO Anil Gupta

Employee culture has been increasingly important for all the future-facing companies these days. Multidots
is doing its part in promoting a happier work-life for employees. The company has been in the IT industry for more than a decade now. It has learned from its experiences and has confidently implemented a fully distributed remote team to offer flexibility.
Commenting on the recent popularity in employee culture, Multidots CEO, Mr. Anil Gupta said that he often gets asked about his business strategy and the expected response is the usual innovation and profitability part. “Trust me when I say this: Your employees are your best sustainable asset and if you nurture them, everything else follows. Multidots’ rapid growth is the perfect example of this approach. If your team is happy, they create a positive work culture with a shared interest in growth.”
The organization has often been praised for its unconventional ways of helping its employees—be it running a fundraising campaign for employees' medical expenses, providing interest-free financial aid, or aiding the needy through the Multidots Foundation for education and health.
Apart from this, Multidots organize employee engagement programs throughout the year to increase productivity and prevent burnouts. Some fun and challenging events are arranged like food fest, mannequin challenges, hackathons to motivate the employees and improve teamwork. Recently, their Ahmedabad campus and the entire team appeared in a Gujarati movie- ‘Montu Ni Bittu’.
“We have also moved up the ranks and are now a WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner. The partnership with WordPress is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Multidots. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our team. This accomplishment has motivated all of us to keep working towards our mission of serving people and solving problems.” he adds
Multidots is a leading global WordPress development agency that helps digital organizations maximize their website performance. Being a WordPress VIP Gold Partner is a huge achievement for Multidots as WordPress accounts for over 62% of the CMS market share and is extremely selective with their gold agency partners list. Their association with Automattic and their recent upgrade has once and for all proved that they are a reliable and preferred WordPress enterprise partner.
Globally, the company has a team strength of 90+ now and is planning to hire talents across India for full-time positions this financial year.
Check out the current open positions at Multidots:https://careers.multidots.com/current-openings/
Multidots is one of the top WordPress development agencies in the world. Since its inception in 2009, the company has grown into a multi-million dollar business with a prominent presence and clients in North America, Asia, and Europe. Enterprise brands and global corporate groups like Storyful (NewsCorp Venture), National Associations of Broadcaster (NAB), MIT, Pepsico, Dubai Future Group, Ask Media Group, and Penguin Random House trust Multidots with complex and large scale WordPress and multi-platform implementations.
