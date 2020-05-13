  1. Home
INFOGRAPHIC: How the lockdown has affected India's most vulnerable

67% workers from India's unorganised sector lost their livelihood; 74% households are consuming less food since the lockdown, survey finds

By Forbes India
Published: May 13, 2020 01:58:21 PM IST
Updated: May 13, 2020 02:16:23 PM IST
