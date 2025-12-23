TCS steps on the gas for meaningful M&A as part of AI facelift

As it transitions from being a digital enterprise to an AI-enterprise, Indian IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will rely on partnerships with AI hyper-scalers and acquisitions to build capabilities and hire talent.

At its investor day presentation on December 17, CEO K Krithivasan quantified the annual revenue rate of its AI business for the first time at $1.5 billion, growing by 16.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. Major sectors that have contributed to this earning include BFSI, life sciences and health care, and technology and services. Krithivasan added that the company aspires to become the world’s largest AI-led technology company.

“There is a massive internal transformation going on and we are encouraging all our associates to adopt an AI-first culture,” said Krithivasan. “What we mean by this is, every time we engage with our clients, the first question we ask is what can AI do here? Can it do something better than us, even if it means cannibalising our own revenue? AI-first culture means giving the first right of refusal to AI.”

He also said that TCS will broaden its AI capabilities through partnerships and acquisitions to speed up its go-to-market strategy. The company recently announced its acquisition of Coastal Cloud for $700 million and ListEngage for $72.8 million in October 2025, both Salesforce consulting firms in the US. The acquisitions will help TCS bolster its AI talent pool and strengthen its position in Salesforce advisory. The company indicated that it was bullish on acquisitions as a key lever for growth, while continuing to maintain an EBIT margin of 26 to 28 percent.

Investing in acquisitions as a growth lever

The firm is focusing on build, partner and acquire strategy to create an end-to-end AI services stack for its customers. During the investor presentation, CFO Samir Seksaria said that TCS had invested $1 billion on an annualised basis in building its AI capabilities—learning and development, targeted research and innovation, and infrastructure building. This excludes the $1 billion investment by private equity player TPG in TCS’ 1 GW scale, AI-ready data centre capacity, HyperVault, announced in November.

