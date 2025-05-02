For IT services, BFSI a bright spot

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, India’s two biggest IT companies, entered their new fiscal year on a relatively strong footing, despite the global macroeconomic uncertainty. One important reason for this was that clients in the financial services sector, who account for the biggest chunk of revenue at the Indian IT giants, did well, and as a result handed out robust contracts to them—including in Q4 of FY25.

At TCS, for instance, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) was the second fastest growing vertical in the company’s biggest markets during Q4 FY25. The energy, resources and utilities segment, which grew faster, is however one-sixth the size of BFSI in terms of its contribution to overall revenues at India’s biggest IT and consulting company.

At Infosys, financial services accounted for 28.4 percent of total revenue for Q4 of FY25 (Jan – March period of 2025) versus 26.4 percent for the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from the vertical rose 12.6 percent in constant currency (which eliminates the effect of currency-rate fluctuations.)

“Over the course of the year, reduction in uncertainties, our strong market position, reflecting in robust deal wins and improvement in discretionary spend in financial services led to better growth than our initial projections,” Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO at Infosys, told analysts and investors at the company’s Q4 earnings conference on April 17.

Of the 24 large contracts won by Infosys in Q4, with a total contract value of $2.6 billion, seven deals were in Financial Services, Sanghrajka said.