Gen Z, mental health, and the role of tech

As a psychologist, it is validating to see that awareness around mental health has evolved, and Gen Z, at least in the bigger cities of India, are more accepting, acknowledging, and even willing to take proactive steps regarding their mental health. I see more open conversations around feelings of FOMO, loneliness, and unclear goals among college students today. They are more willing to look after their mental health and are readily leveraging technology to seek help. According to a 2023 McKinsey Health Institute survey, Gen Z are more likely than other generations to use digital mental health programmes and wellness apps.

A step further, Gen Z is also more comfortable with seeking counselling and therapy online, as it gives them a safe space to reach out from the comfort of their environments. In this regard, using technology to manage mental health is a very positive step forward. However, it is also true that technology is responsible for many of the mental health issues Gen Z are facing in today’s volatile and complex environment. The competitive landscape further accentuates stress, leading to greater burnout. Importantly, mental health issues are often ambiguous, with blurred lines between various conditions, making diagnosis difficult.

While mental health apps and AI-based tools provide a valuable starting point by offering accessible self-help strategies, they fall short of creating the personalised, empathetic environment essential for deep emotional healing. These tools may lack the nuanced feedback, safe space, and tailored guidance that a trained counsellor can provide. Additionally, technology is a double-edged sword and should be used with caution. Technology offers self-care applications, AI-powered emotional health resources, and online support groups, but also encourages algorithm-driven comparison, information overload, and a performative lifestyle that can impair mental health.

Due to the possibility of data breaches and the exploitation of private information, many platforms and apps raise privacy concerns. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, also said in a recent interview about their popular AI tool ChatGPT that confidentiality laws are not applicable to interactions with ChatGPT. Therefore, an initial face-to-face counselling session becomes very important.

For more complex mental health issues, it is imperative to have a human connection and continuity with the same counsellor or psychologist for better symptom management and uncovering deeper issues, leading to more effective and positive change that supports long-term mental well-being. This continuity is sometimes challenging in the online space. Feedback in counselling is not just about identifying issues—it involves collaborative, non-judgmental communication that empowers individuals to understand their emotions, identify triggers, and co-create actionable solutions. A comfortable, empathetic environment offered by professional counselling is vital for fostering trust and open communication, which is often missing in digital applications. The human connection in therapy allows for deeper exploration and diagnosis of underlying struggles. It supports movement from merely coping with issues to thriving, based on the lens of positive psychology—something technology alone cannot replicate. Also read: AI may reproduce gender, ethnicity biases in mental health tools To truly thrive, Gen Z must move beyond relying solely on apps. Awareness of their mental state, acceptance of the need for help, and acknowledgement of the limits of technology are key. By taking the right action—seeking professional counselling alongside using mental health apps—they can address both surface-level and deeper emotional challenges, paving the way for long-term resilience and well-being. As a tech-savvy and digital-native generation, Gen Z is also increasingly using AI tools to improve mental health. AI-powered applications that use chatbots, mood monitoring, and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) techniques provide instant access to support. These platforms are especially appealing to young individuals seeking discreet and easily available assistance, offering privacy, affordability, and convenience. Virtual reality experiences and AI-powered meditation applications are helping Gen Z develop mindfulness, enhance focus, and manage stress. The accessibility of AI is a major advantage for mental health. Since Gen Z is accustomed to using internet resources, AI-based mental health solutions are available around the clock. These technologies can also tailor recommendations based on user behaviour, increasing their effectiveness. However, over-reliance on AI could exacerbate mental health issues by reducing the inclination to seek expert assistance. Data privacy concerns are also significant, as the sensitive information gathered by these tools may be misused or inadequately protected. Furthermore, AI technologies could unintentionally exacerbate feelings of alienation. Overuse may deter people from meaningful human interaction, potentially intensifying loneliness, a major contributor to mental health challenges. While AI can serve as a helpful first step for many, it cannot replace the healing power of real human connection. AI tools must be viewed as supplements to personal care, not substitutes. Addressing the full spectrum of mental health needs requires balancing professional, empathetic care with digital resources. Mental well-being involves more than just managing symptoms; it requires being seen, heard, and held, and creating a psychologically safe space. Technology can augment emotional care, but it cannot embody compassion or trust. Human relationships, safe spaces, and collective resilience are essential for mental health. The challenge is to integrate tech consciously, complementing human support rather than replacing it. About the author: Vidyut Lata Dhir is a psychologist and professor and Department Chair, Organisation and Leadership Studies (OLS) at the S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR). Views are personal.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]