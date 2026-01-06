Amit-shah-to-headline-cnbc-tv18-india-business-leader-awards-on-january-10

CNBC-TV18 is set to host the 21st edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), the country’s most prestigious and sought-after business honours, on January 10, 2026, in Mumbai.

The high-profile evening will be graced by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, as the Chief Guest.

Also in attendance will be Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IBLA’s 21st edition will celebrate leaders driving enterprise success, national progress, and India’s growing influence on the global stage.

The largest gathering of India will feature India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited; Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW Group, highlighting IBLA’s standing as one of India’s most prestigious platforms celebrating leadership and enterprise excellence.

