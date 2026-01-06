Forbes India 30 Under 30: A class apart

From rediscovering creativity to capitalising on a breakthrough year in sports, meet the listees of Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026, a class full of performers who are a mix of artificial intelligence (AI) innovators, artisan designers, financial wizards, and more.

Now in its 13th year, Forbes India’s annual and most-awaited list has people across 15 categories, including two newly added ones—D2C and Defence & Space. The Advertising & Marketing category has been reintroduced this year.

View full list: Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026: Meet our young groundbreakers and trendsetters

The cohort, all under the age of 30, is a unique mix of self-motivated entrepreneurs, professionals, sportspersons and creative artistes in the fields of music, film and design.

There is Moumita Basak, who grew up in a West Bengal village, and rebelled against her family to study art. She found her mojo as an artist who works with Kantha stitching and is today recognised both nationally and internationally.

