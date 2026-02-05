Why India’s IT giants are worried about Anthropic’s Claude Cowork

Since the launch of Claude Cowork on January 16, 2026, Anthropic has sent shockwaves through global technology markets, with India feeling the tremors most acutely. Claude Cowork is Anthropic’s enterprise-focussed, agentic AI workspace, capable of planning, executing and automating multi-step tasks directly on a user’s computer.

Its impact intensified on January 30, when Anthropic rolled out 11 powerful automation plug-ins that allow Claude to autonomously execute workflows previously handled by large offshore teams or major enterprise SaaS platforms such as Salesforce and ServiceNow.

The alarm became visible on February 3 and 4, when the Nifty IT index recorded its steepest fall since the Covid-19 era crash. Major Indian IT stocks plunged sharply: Infosys dropped about 8 percent, TCS roughly 7 percent, Wipro around 5 percent, HCLTech fell between 4 and 6 percent, LTIMindtree about 6 percent, and Coforge 7 to 8 percent. In a single day, nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in market value evaporated as investors reacted to Anthropic’s new AI capabilities.

Claude Cowork’s introduction—particularly the release of its legal automation plug-in—marked a shift in how seriously global markets began to treat AI as a genuine substitute for both software platforms and human labour. The plug-in, which can rapidly process high volume documentation such as contracts, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and compliance workflows, sparked concern across legal tech, SaaS and IT services industries, as the tool compresses work that traditionally needed large, specialised teams into minutes of AI-driven output.

