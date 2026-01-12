Ai-led-growth-drives-momentum-for-it-companies-in-slow-q3

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, reported annualised AI revenue of $1.8 billion, up 17.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, while announcing its Q3 FY26 dividends.

The figure captures revenues from AI-based business transformation across the value chain and sectors, and AI for modernisation, clarified Arthi Subramanian, Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer at TCS, during the company’s analyst call on Monday.

This is the first time TCS has reported AI revenues separately, as it pivots to an AI-led services company. During its annual investor day held in December 2025, TCS had reported $1.5 billion in annualised revenue coming from AI-related services, accounting for roughly 5 percent of its revenues.

“Despite a challenging and rapidly evolving market landscape, TCS is carving out a strong position in digital innovation and sustaining reliable business growth. The company’s AI services have shown good momentum, with annualised revenue from this segment reaching $1.8 billion, and strategic acquisitions further strengthening its capabilities,” said Biswajit Maity, Senior Principal Analyst at global research and advisory firm Gartner.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 67,087 crore for Q3 FY26, a nearly 4.9 percent increase year-on-year, marginally beating analyst estimates. However, the company’s net profit fell by around 14 percent on a yearly basis due to restructuring initiatives announced by the company in July 2025.

