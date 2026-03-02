Gst-boost-turns-into-production-squeeze-for-maruti-suzuki

The GST cuts in September last year were meant to revive demand. At Maruti Suzuki, they have created a different kind of pressure: too many buyers, not enough cars.

India’s largest carmaker reported nearly flat domestic passenger vehicle dispatches in February at 1,61,000 units versus 1,60,791 a year earlier. Retail sales, however, rose 12 percent to about 1,51,000 units, a top executive said, indicating customers are buying faster than the company can replenish dealer lots.

Maruti said it is currently operating at over 100 percent capacity to keep up with a booking backlog of nearly 1.9 lakh units. “Bookings are growing by about 20 percent,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, on a media call on Sunday.

The company has resorted to working on Sundays and holidays to churn out vehicles, he said.

“Our production capacity is 24 lakh, almost 2 lakh per month, but now we are operating at more than 100 percent,” said Banerjee. “2.14 lakh in 28 days is something very close to almost 26 lakhs [annualised run-rate].”

