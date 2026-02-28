Economic Survey’s FY27 GDP growth forecast revised upwards to 7-7.4 percent: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran raised India’s GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2026-27 to 7-7.4 percent, up from the earlier projection of 6.8-7.2 percent made during the Economic Survey presentation in January, citing strong economic momentum, a landmark trade framework with the United States, and robust high-frequency indicators across key sectors.

Addressing a press conference following the release of the revised GDP series on Friday, the CEA expressed confidence that the risk to the new forecast range was tilted to the upside. He cautioned, however, that global uncertainties remained an external risk factor.

India has recorded three consecutive years of GDP growth exceeding 7 percent, the CEA noted. For the current financial year 2025-26, with the first three quarters posting growth rates of 8.4 percent and 7.8 percent, the fourth quarter would need to deliver over 7 percent growth to meet the full-year target of 7.6 percent—a threshold Nageswaran expressed confidence the economy would meet, pointing to resilient high-frequency data through January 2026.

On the demand side, the CEA highlighted a notable pickup in rural consumption, evidenced by domestic tractor sales at 43 percent what he described as “mind-boggling” growth numbers, while urban consumption was also recovering, supported by direct and indirect tax relief provided during the year. UPI transaction volumes grew 27.7 percent, while domestic passenger vehicle sales and air passenger traffic both showed stronger momentum in January.

Read More