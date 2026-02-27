The world of artificial intelligence was about to shift on its axis. From February 16 to 20, New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam hosted the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Led by the Government of India, it was not merely another technology conference. It became a policy‑led global assembly of AI pioneers and practitioners anchored on a transformative triad: People, Planet, Progress.

As the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event marked a turning point in the global AI narrative, moving the conversation from abstract innovation to inclusive, responsible, and scalable impact.

The Right Place, The Right Time

A critical tension shaped many of the Summit’s discussions. Much of the developed world’s AI architecture had been built on assumptions of continuous connectivity, abundant cloud resources, and cost structures favouring centralised scale. India, like much of the Global South, operated under different realities. Connectivity remained uneven across vast geographies, and cloud inference costs, when scaled to billions of interactions, risked becoming unsustainable.

The Summit reframed the central question. It was not whether AI could be made powerful.

It was whether AI could be made usable, at scale, under real‑world conditions.

This is where the conversations moved from abstraction to architecture. The consensus that emerged was clear: the future of AI did not lie in choosing between cloud and edge, but in transcending that binary. Cloud AI continued to play a critical role in training foundational models. Edge AI, however, proved essential for delivering intelligence that was accessible, responsive, and economically viable, whether for farmers seeking real‑time crop insights, frontline health workers accessing diagnostic support, or consumers engaging with AI in their own languages.

