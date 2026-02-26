The Forttuna Group marks one year of impact with the Forttuna Global 100

New York, NY, United States - February 26, 2026

In a defining moment for global leadership recognition, The Forttuna Group proudly announced the launch of its latest flagship initiative, the Forttuna Global 100. A pioneering benchmark, this exclusive recognition platform celebrated those who redefined leadership with substance, strategy, and scale.

As part of this monumental launch, Forttuna unveiled the first list in the series, Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025, featuring 100 exceptional leaders chosen from 1.5 million profiles across more than 100 countries. These visionaries were not reacting to change; they were engineering it.

Unstoppable. Unconventional. Unshakable.

From CEOs to changemakers, policy pioneers to industry disruptors, this list became the point where power, clarity, and conviction collided.

Chairman & Managing Director, Immune Herbal (India) Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

India’s first legally recognized inventor in Indian Traditional Medicine (ITM), Dr. Ketan Amin, has dedicated over 30 years to integrating Ayurveda with modern healthcare. He pioneered patented technology to quantify Ayurvedic parameters, transforming diagnostics. As a global consultant on ethical formulations and clinical trials, he promotes ITM with scientific credibility. His vision blends Vedic lifestyle principles with evidence-based medicine to reduce pharmaceutical dependency. Dr. Amin’s mission is to elevate Ayurveda’s global standing as a rigorous scientific discipline, preserving its roots while positioning it at the forefront of a new, integrative approach to healthcare.

Dr. Jasdeep Kaur Cheema

Implant Restorative Dentist

From humble beginnings in Amritsar to international recognition, Dr. Jasdeep Kaur Cheema has become a prominent leader in her field. Through mentoring dental students, educating colleagues at global conferences, and pioneering research, she has earned widespread respect. Her honours include the Denobi Awards USA 2025, Pierre Fauchard Academy Fellowship 2024, Marquis Who’s Who in America 2025, OKU Senior Excellence Award for Dental Research 2023, Top 100 Doctors 2023, Awards of Excellence in General Dentistry and Social Welfare Services 2022, Young Dental Achiever 2020, and Versatile Dentist and Dental Research Excellence 2019. Her commitment profoundly impacts dental care and inspires professionals worldwide.

Sukh Sandhu

Executive Director, Compliance and Quality Assurance (CAQA) and Career Calling International (CCI)

Sukh Sandhu is a trailblazing compliance strategist and legal advisor whose influence spans global education, governance, and innovation. With over three decades of transformative leadership, he has guided organisations through audits, reforms, and quality assurance. As Founder of CAQA and Career Calling International, his visionary frameworks have shaped Australia’s education standards and reforms. An accomplished author, thought leader, and multicultural advocate, Sukh champions ethical leadership and inclusive innovation. His unique blend of legal insight, technical acumen, and global foresight continues to redefine excellence in a fast-evolving world, leaving a lasting mark on industry standards and professional practices.

Christine Colburn, LPC, NCC, CCTP

Founder & Owner, Beacon of Hope Counseling Services, LLC

Christine Colburn, LPC, NCC, CCTP, is an award-winning Licensed Professional Counselor and dedicated advocate for children and adolescents. Specializing in trauma-informed care, she integrates clinical expertise with personal experience to empower youth toward healing and resilience. Christine has earned honors, including the 2024 Forttuna Global Excellence Award for Children Advocacy & Therapy Leader of the Year, the Global Game Changer Award, and features in Marquis Who’s Who in America. Recognized as a Top Health Care Professional, she remains committed to transforming lives, one voice, one breakthrough, and one child at a time, while inspiring hope and championing mental health awareness worldwide.

Dr. Wijdan Mubarak Alomaim

Assistant Professor and Deputy Head of the Radiography Department, Fatima College of Health Sciences

Dr. Wijdan Alomaim is a distinguished breast imaging expert and academic leader, serving as Assistant Professor and Deputy Head of Radiography at Fatima College of Health Sciences. Her clinical and research work spans artificial intelligence, breast cancer, radiography, education, and diagnostic innovation. A strong advocate for women’s empowerment and inclusive education, she mentors students with learning difficulties, nurturing their growth. As a peer reviewer for international journals and recipient of notable leadership and educator awards, Dr. Alomaim is dedicated to empowering the next generation of medical imaging professionals, bridging science, empathy, and innovation to foster excellence in healthcare education.

Dr. Mario Troisi

Medical Doctor, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy

Dr. Mario Troisi is a distinguished Italian ophthalmologist recognized for pioneering advanced techniques in diagnosing complex ocular surface diseases. His innovative use of scanning electron microscopy (SEM) improves the detection of elusive pathogens in infectious keratitis, achieving precision beyond conventional methods. As a specialist in cornea and ocular surface disorders, he leads research on customized keratoconus treatments and dry eye syndrome. Honored by major ophthalmology societies across Europe and the U.S., Dr. Troisi also dedicates efforts to humanitarian missions in Africa and works actively to expand eye care access for underserved communities in Italy, advancing ophthalmic health globally.

Dr. Michelle Machado



International Speaker | Global Educator & Leader | NeuroChangeSolutions Consultant | Founder, Luminara Academy

Dr. Michelle Machado is a global speaker, mindset expert, and two-time TEDx speaker focused on solving today’s growing crisis of disconnection. As the creator of the Human Connection Framework™, she helps leaders and professionals reclaim authenticity, resilience, and purpose. With a PhD, MBA, and nearly 20 years of experience across Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, and the UK, she blends research with practical insight. Dr. Machado’s mission is to redefine leadership and inspire people to live and lead more meaningfully in today’s fast-paced world through connection, clarity, and compassionate transformation.

Marco Gam



Founder & CEO, Conmedia

Marco Gam, is an award-winning entrepreneur and visionary leader shaping the future of business and leadership. As founder and CEO of Conmedia, he has created one of the fastest-growing next-generation companies, blending marketing, education, and community into a powerful ecosystem. With an MBA from IE Business School and several leadership honors, Marco champions authenticity, innovation, and personal growth. His vision is clear: to build workplaces driven by passion, purpose, and genuine human connection, inspiring new generations of leaders to drive meaningful change and redefine success in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Closing Paragraph:

The Forttuna Global 100 isn’t just a recognition; it’s a global leadership capsule, designed to endure beyond hype and headlines. Each list unveiled under this banner will spotlight a new facet of impact, from visionaries to innovators, changemakers to trailblazers.

Forttuna Global 100: The Power List 2025 was the first chapter in a new era of recognition. This platform is Forttuna Group’s commitment to spotlight those building not just businesses, but legacies.

To know more and view the complete Forttuna Global 100 - The Power List 2025, visit.

