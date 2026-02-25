India’s luxury real estate sector is evolving, integrating global design into every aspect, from address and interiors to amenities and daily living. This transformation was highlighted with the launch of Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB in the National Capital Region, developed by M3M India and Smartworld Developers. The clear message is that branded residences are now seen as the next level of Indian luxury, with Gurugram and Noida emerging as key locations that elevate this category to an international standard.

The leadership narrative centers on Pankaj Bansal, who is the key figure behind both groups. His main argument is straightforward: Indian real estate has traditionally relied on familiar models, and the rise of branded residences marks the market's move toward higher-quality offerings. He connects this to India’s overall economic growth and a cultural shift in luxury consumer expectations. The focus is not just on larger homes but on creating products that meet international standards, ensuring that high-end purchases do not lead to an outflow of wealth abroad. In this context, global collaboration is more about signaling that India can offer branded living comparable to that in established luxury markets, rather than just for show.

The product narrative unfolds through two distinct locations, each aiming to feel unique and definitive rather than repetitive. In Gurugram, a low-density development is planned in Sector 111, featuring 300 exclusive residences with wrap-around decks and private Jacuzzis. Meanwhile, in Noida's Sector 98, a second project offers 650 luxury units overlooking a golf course, providing a mix of tranquil views and connectivity to high streets. Both developments emphasize shared spaces and interiors furnished with bespoke pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, crafted in Italy. The goal is clear: the brand experience should be present not only inside the show apartment but also in the building’s everyday touchpoints.

The brand approach focuses on translation rather than licensing. Elie Saab Jr. explains that the group’s shift from fashion to lifestyle and living is a natural progression of its core values: craftsmanship, sophistication, and aesthetic control. He highlights India as a key market, noting that success there requires the right partner, the kind who can adapt the brand locally without compromising its standards. This collaboration is intentionally hands-on, with both parties involved in details often delegated elsewhere, such as façade design, interiors, lobbies, amenities, and the overall homeowner experience.

This is where the internal leadership team takes a central role, moving beyond just a footnote. Aishwarya Bansal, Co-Founder of Smartworld Developers, embodies the next-generation perspective on redefining luxury. Her participation in the unveiling emphasizes a focus on experience-driven design, where layout, privacy, service, and the quality of shared spaces are as important as the visual branding. Branded residences can often appear superficial, but her framing suggests an effort to stay grounded in real living experiences, highlighting how refined choices are consistently reflected in daily life within the building.

