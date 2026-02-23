What happens to the India-US trade deal now?

The question raised above would have gnawed at many minds over the weekend, ever since the United States (US) Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs on February 20.

On the night of February 2, India time, when Trump posted on his favoured social media platform, Truth Social, that he had reached a long-awaited trade deal with India, it sent a wave of relief among those with stakes in the Indian economy and trade.

Tariffs on Indian goods being exported to the US had been a source of throbbing pain ever since Trump announced his so-called reciprocal tariffs on April 2 last year, which meant a 26 percent levy on Indian goods—10 percent base and 16 percent reciprocal—but the latter component was suspended for 90 days, after which the tariff on India was pegged at 25 percent. This doubled to 50 percent with effect from August 27, as Trump imposed punitive tariffs for India’s buying of Russian crude oil.

The interim deal of February 2 pegged the tariffs at 18 percent, as India reduced its own levy on many US imports to zero and expressed the intent to buy goods worth $500 billion from the US over five years. This put India in a position of advantage in comparison to countries with which it competes for exporting to the US, such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, and eased pressure on Indian manufacturers exporting everything from textiles to gems and jewellery to the US market.

But now that the reciprocal tariffs of April 2 have been struck down by the US Supreme Court, what happens to the deal?

Read More