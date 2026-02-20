India-us-sign-pax-silica-declaration

India and the United States on Friday signed the Pax Silica declaration, bringing India into a US-led initiative aimed at securing artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor supply chains.

Speaking at the signing event, Alphabet and Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said the US-India technology partnership would play a critical role in shaping the next phase of AI-driven growth.

“We are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries. The best outcomes are not guaranteed. We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone and everywhere. The US-India partnership has a critical role to play,” Pichai said.

He added that India was emerging as a major AI market and innovation hub. “I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we are supporting with a full-stack commitment, including products, skilling and infrastructure,” he said.

Pichai highlighted India’s developer ecosystem, noting that Indian developers had already contributed 22 Gemma AI models, and pointed to initiatives such as AI-based monsoon forecasting and healthcare screening tools.

