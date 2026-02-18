India’s growth story is being shaped by forward thinking companies that combine innovation purpose and long term vision. These organizations are not only creating impactful solutions but also setting new standards in leadership sustainability and value creation. Through strategic foresight, adaptability and a strong commitment to progress they are transforming industries and empowering communities. This feature highlights visionary companies that are actively contributing to India’s future by building resilient businesses fostering innovation and driving meaningful change across the nation.
Metalogic Digital Pvt. Ltd.
MetaLogic Digital is a forward-thinking digital agency helping businesses adapt and thrive in an increasingly connected world. The company blends creative thinking with data-driven strategy to deliver measurable outcomes across SEO, paid media, content marketing, social media, and web development.
With a multidisciplinary team of marketers, strategists, designers, and developers, MetaLogic Digital focuses on cutting through digital clutter to drive quality traffic, generate meaningful leads, and build strong, distinctive brand identities. Transparency, performance, and innovation remain central to its approach, ensuring every campaign is aligned with defined business goals.
A key differentiator lies in its strategic use of AI-powered marketing and smart automation. By leveraging predictive insights, media optimisation, and customer journey analysis, MetaLogic Digital enables brands to make faster, smarter decisions and achieve scalable, sustainable growth across competitive digital ecosystems.
The IoT Academy
As India moves toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy under the Aatmanirbhar-Bharat vision, innovation in emerging technologies and indigenous manufacturing is crucial. This transformation requires a future-ready workforce equipped with relevant, in-demand skills. The IoT Academy plays a key role in this journey by bridging the gap between academia & industry. Through a strong blend of academic excellence and industry-driven, project-based learning, it prepares learners to meet real-world challenges. The academy collaborates with prestigious institutions such as EICT IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Jodhpur, offering globally aligned certification programs in AI/ML, Generative AI, Data Science, Data Analytics, Embedded Systems, IoT, VLSI, Cyber-Security, Cloud Computing, DevOps & Software Development domains. Beyond certifications, The IoT Academy supports ecosystem development through Faculty Development Programs, Advanced Labs, CoEs, industry exposure, and career-focused training. With a vision to upskill over 500,000 learners, it is actively contributing to India’s innovation-led, self-reliant, technology-driven future.
Metaval
Founded in 1967, Metaval stands out as a global industrial engineering company built on a legacy of over 55 years. Guided by its philosophy, “Thinking Outside the Box Without Limitations,” the company has consistently combined deep-rooted engineering expertise with forward-looking innovation. Under the leadership of Managing Director Ansh Chandhok and Chairman Atul Chandhok, Metaval has evolved into a multi-division powerhouse spanning Valves, Flow Measurement, Instrumentation, Forging, and Casting offering end-to-end solutions across critical industries.
What sets Metaval apart is its ability to scale precision and reliability across borders. With a strong operational presence in Australia, the UK, KSA, UAE, and India, the company supports global energy and infrastructure projects with localized agility and global standards. As part of today’s most resilient industrial players, Metaval represents how legacy-led businesses can remain relevant by continuously rethinking engineering boundaries.
TransUnion CIBIL
Founded in 2000, TransUnion CIBIL is India’s first and leading credit information company, playing a defining role in shaping the country’s credit ecosystem. Over the past 25 years, it has helped build the foundation of India’s modern lending landscape by ensuring individuals and businesses are transparently and reliably represented through data driven insights.
In 2025 TransUnion CIBIL marked its silver jubilee, under a new leadership. Mr. Bhavesh Jain, who took over as Managing Director and CEO in December 2024 ushered in a new chapter of leadership focused on innovation, inclusion, and purpose led growth.
CIBIL Score, India’s first generic risk score, has become synonymous with credit assessment and serves as the benchmark for evaluating individual borrowers. Along with its suite of commercial credit solutions, TransUnion CIBIL has played a vital role in strengthening India’s credit ecosystem.
Today, in India, over 700 million individuals, 36 million businesses, and 85 million Microfinance borrowers have access to formal credit.
TransUnion CIBIL has expanded its reach to over 7,000 financial institutions across India and over 184 million consumers have self-monitored their CIBIL Score and Report, indicating the company’s contribution to India’s growth story.
inQube
inQube is a climate-tech company advancing digital transformation and sustainability across food, agriculture, and forestry value chains. Awarded Best D-MRV Platform at Innovation Zero World Congress 2024 in London, the company delivers farm-level decision intelligence, end-to-end traceability, and credible validation of nature-based carbon offsets through its B2B SaaS platform.
InQube also develops a diversified portfolio of nature-based carbon projects across India and international markets, expected to offset over 50 million tonnes of carbon in the next decade. Collaborating with technical partners in France, the UK, and the USA, it ensures global integrity of carbon credits.
Backed by Google Startups for Sustainable Development, GSMA Innovation Fund, British Asian Trust, and NABARD, InQube operates across the UK, Africa, Latin America, and Asia, enabling climate-positive impact at scale through farmer-centric innovation and data-driven sustainability solutions worldwide for impact.
iValue InfoSolutions Ltd
Founded in 2008, iValue Group was created to solve a distinctly Indian challenge: global technologies often fail to translate into reliable, compliant outcomes at India’s scale. Now publicly listed on the NSE, with a Moody’s A credit rating and over ₹3,000 crore in revenue, iValue operates at the intersection of global innovation and Indian enterprise reality.
As a strategic technology advisor to more than 8,000 organizations, iValue curates and operationalizes best-of-breed global platforms across cybersecurity, cloud, data, and AI. Its model prioritizes engineering depth, multi-OEM integration, regulatory alignment, and outcome ownership; addressing challenges that often derail large-scale deployments in India.
Trusted by 80+ global OEMs and supported by 450+ professionals, iValue runs mission-critical SOC, NOC, and managed services environments for BFSI, government, defence, and critical infrastructure sectors. With ₹400+ crore in active AI infrastructure projects, the company is positioning itself as India’s execution engine for the next phase of digital growth.
Capsicum Mediaworks
Capsicum Mediaworks is a leading SEO agency based in Mumbai, India, with over 15 years of expertise in delivering data-driven search engine optimization strategies. The agency specialises in AI-powered SEO, local SEO, B2B optimisation, and enterprise campaigns that enhance online visibility, organic traffic, and revenue growth across platforms like Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Serving more than 650 global clients with a 40+ member team, Capsicum focuses exclusively on tailored SEO solutions for industries including eCommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.
Capsicum has driven remarkable results for prominent clients such as Bikester Global, where strategic SEO content boosted organic traffic and online presence significantly. For Fazlani Nature's Nest, their efforts increased organic traffic by 183.89% in nine months through domain rating improvements and targeted visibility enhancements. The Butternut Co. credits the agency for scaling D2C operations via eCommerce SEO, while Aeroflex Industries Limited saw a sharp rise in inquiries post-SEO implementation.
360 Bright Media
360 Bright Media is India’s leading experiential marketing and technology powerhouse, helping brands command attention through immersive, tech-driven engagement. From AR/VR experiences and interactive digital installations to AI-powered photobooths, robots, gamified zones, and next-gen event tech, the company transforms brand stories into unforgettable sensory experiences that drive recall, affinity, and conversation.
With 15+ years of industry leadership, 360 Bright Media has powered experiential success for 300+ top brands and delighted 1200+ clients across automotive, FMCG, paints, finance, lifestyle, and government sectors.
Today, 360 Bright Media stands at the forefront of experiential transformation, enabling brands to break through clutter and win mindshare through technology-first storytelling.
