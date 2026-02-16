Futures and options (F&O) trading can feel chaotic on screen, especially for new traders. You start with a plan, but end up juggling option chains, calculations, and indicators that don’t always agree.
By the time things line up, price swings. The real issue is too much information spread across multiple windows, slowing down decisions.
Sahi addresses this from a trader’s perspective. Its exclusive indicators appear on a single screen and deliver real-time market insights.
Let’s understand more about the Sahi trading app and its exclusive indicators.
The Problem With Traditional Indicators in Active F&O Trading
- Most indicators react after price moves, leading to late entries or rushed exits.
- Many setups assume slower markets, while F&O trades move within seconds.
- Risk levels stay unclear until volatility spikes.
- Charts get cluttered, making quick decisions harder during live trades.
What Makes Sahi’s Indicators Different Than Others
Sahi’s indicators are built with one clear idea - price alone doesn’t tell the full story in F&O trading. Positioning matters just as much, and both need to be visible at the same time.
On Sahi trading app, price action and option positioning sit on the same chart, so decisions aren’t based on candles in isolation. Here are exclusive Sahi indicators that you won’t find anywhere else:
- Key Levels automatically mark important support and resistance zones based on past price behaviour, removing manual number crunching.
Key levels: Sahi’s exclusive smart indicators
- Max Pain highlights the price at which option losses would be highest on expiry. This helps you anticipate possible price zones and manage trades with better expiry-day awareness.
- OI Support and OI Resistance appear directly on the chart, marking price zones where large option positions are concentrated. These levels often signal where buying or selling pressure is likely to show up first.
- OI Profile and OI Change are designed to make options positioning visible at a glance. OI Profile maps how open interest is spread across price ranges, helping you see where the market is heavily positioned and where participation is thin. OI Change reveals how that positioning is shifting in real time as new trades come in or exit.
OI Profile highlights heavy and thin option positioning by price
All indicators run on in-house trading charts, built to stay clear and readable during live F&O trades.
You can open Scalper, tap the indicators icon, select the indicators you need, and apply them to see them active on your charts.
Built-In Risk Control with Sahi
In F&O trading, price moves fast, emotions move faster, and risk often gets handled late, making your profits slip away.
Sahi approaches risk as part of the chart itself, not something added after the trade is live:
- Sahi indicators clearly highlight market structure, helping you understand the market zones before entering a trade.
- OI-based levels show where strong positioning sits, giving clearer zones for stop placement instead of random price points.
- When price moves into thin participation zones, exits become easier to judge without panic
- The custom trailing stop-loss lets you lock gains in fixed-point moves, adjusting only when the last traded price moves, not on every tick.
What Else Sahi Brings to the Table
Apart from charts now rendering up to 60% faster with recent performance upgrades, Sahi also offers:
1. 1-tap exit from charts
With Sahi, you can now exit trades directly from the chart using limit orders, not just market. Spot resistance, mark your price, and place a precise exit in one tap - reduces slippage during fast or volatile moves.
1-tap exits from chart using limit orders
2. Dual chart view for better clarity
View Index with Call/Put or Call + Put charts together on the same screen. This makes premium behaviour across both legs visible at once, making decisions quicker and entries cleaner.
3. Sahi Pulse for continuous trade awareness
With picture-in-picture mode, live P&L and candle movement stay visible even while switching apps or taking calls. Your position remains in sight, helping you stay mentally connected to the trade without staying glued to the app.
4. Smarter SL / TP execution choices
You can choose how stops and targets execute based on market conditions. Use Market SL/TP for quick exits or Limit SL/TP for controlled fills.
5. Option chain within Scalper
You can also access the live option chain without leaving your execution screen. Select expiry and check strike-wise OI, OI change, and Greeks right where trades are placed. Entries stay informed, with positioning and risk context always visible.
Final Take
Sahi’s smart indicators add context directly on the F&O trading chart, helping you see where participation is building rather than analysing candle shapes alone. Key levels, OI-based zones, and OI Profile stay visible alongside price.
This keeps entries smooth, improves zone selection, and reduces random trades by showing where market interest is actually concentrated.
SEBI Stock Broker Registration No: INZ000317632
Disclaimer
Investment in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Feb 16, 2026, 16:44
