AI Impact Summit: Can India Move From Consumer to Creator?

New Delhi is gearing up to become the epicentre of global technological diplomacy as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off on Monday, February 16, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The five‑day summit is the largest AI event to be held in the Global South, which is the group of developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The summit will see participation from 15–20 heads of governments, more than 50 ministers, and at least 40 global and Indian CEOs. Among the most notable tech leaders are Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), Brad Smith (Microsoft), Yann LeCun (Meta), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and leading Indian industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to address sessions on February 19.

For India, this is a strategic positioning exercise to stand apart, not as a participant but as an architect of the global AI future. The country aims to leverage its data scale, digital public infrastructure, and large AI‑ready workforce to influence global AI governance and innovation. The event signals a deliberate shift from “AI action” to “AI impact” for India.

How Big Tech views India

The global AI ecosystem today is concentrated in a handful of US–based companies and research labs, forming what many analysts describe as an emerging “AI oligopoly”, and rapid developments in China about which not everything is known.

