AI’s next chapter, and India’s edge advantage

Artificial intelligence is entering its next chapter—one that reshapes not only how computing works, but how people experience technology in their daily lives.

Intelligence is no longer just a feature, but being built directly into devices and woven into systems and experiences so that it becomes ambient and always present.

In this next chapter, AI runs everywhere—across smartphones, PCs, wearables, cars, industrial machines, robots, and connected infrastructure. These systems will understand context and the physical world around them and adjust in real time to our needs. Intelligence will operate quietly alongside us—working in the background, responding instantly, adapting continuously and ultimately expanding what’s possible in productivity, creativity, and learning.

This marks a fundamental shift in how humans interact with technology. The interfaces we’ve relied on for decades—screens, apps, menus—will matter less as intelligence becomes more natural and intuitive. We won’t have to tell our devices what to do because they will understand our intent, anticipate what we want, and act on our behalf. Some devices will increasingly see what we see, hear what we hear, understand what we read and write. In many cases, AI will feel less like a tool and more like a trusted assistant—always available, always learning, and designed around us.

As agentic AI assistants become more common, they will become your personal companion in your home, the workplace, and your car—everywhere you go. For example, in India, smart glasses are already being used to make digital payments using voice commands or by scanning a QR code. In your car, your AI assistant will not only help you find the fastest route but can also manage your errands, make recommendations, or answer questions about places of interest.

In industries, edge AI boxes are being used to improve decision-making and operational efficiency, including monitoring and optimising production processes in a manufacturing facility or better managing inventory in a retail store.

Read More