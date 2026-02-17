Maruti’s eVitara debuts with disruptive pricing in crowded midsize eSUV segment

After flirting with an electric vehicle (EV) debut for more than a year, Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said it has started deliveries of its first battery electric model, the eVitara, positioning it as the lowest-priced option in India’s midsize electric SUV segment. With an introductory base price of Rs10.99 lakh under a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) plan and a running battery EMI of Rs3.99 per kilometre, India’s largest carmaker has chosen to compete not just on brand heft but also on affordability.

The price is introductory and only valid till March 31. The full price list for all models will be launched in some time, said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer for marketing & sales at Maruti Suzuki, at a media call on Tuesday.

The development is significant for the EV market where penetration remains low—at around 4 percent in 2025. With more than 40 percent share of the passenger vehicle market, Maruti Suzuki has the reach to pull EVs out of their early-adopter niche and into the mainstream.

The eVitara was unveiled in January 2025 and has already been selling in export markets, but the launch in India has been delayed. Executives have said the delay was intentional. “We’re just not launching a product. We’re launching an ecosystem,” said Banerjee.

Defending Maruti’s late EV entry, Banerjee had earlier said Maruti chose to first build out charging infrastructure before launching domestically, wary of repeating early missteps seen elsewhere in the EV market.

