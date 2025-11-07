Maruti, Hyundai: Same destination, different routes

Two major carmakers in India are accelerating toward the same destination—market share recovery—but are taking sharply different routes to get there. While Maruti Suzuki is steering towards entry-level cars, Hyundai Motor India is doubling down on sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Maruti’s market share has fallen from 51.3 percent in FY20 to 40.9 percent in FY25. The country’s largest carmaker wants to get back to 50 percent market share by FY31 for which it has planned Rs 70,000 crore in capex and cut car prices drastically.

Its hatchbacks Alto and S-Presso are roughly 25-30 percent cheaper after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut in September and are now back near the 2019-2020 price territory.

Small-car Market

“Festive demand was driven by small cars, not SUVs,” Chairman R C Bhargava said during a post-earnings media call this month. “India is inherently a small-car market.”

He argued that the recent decline in hatchback sales was because of lack of affordability and not because Indians’ aspirations had changed.

